Police: Des Moines Man Admitted to Murdering His Mother in Violent Attack

  • Christopher Thompson (WHO Channel 13)
  • Paula Thompson (Photo provided by Des Moines Police Department)

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man has been charged with murder in the death of his mother.

The Des Moines Police Department says Christopher Thompson killed his mother, 50-year-old Paula Thompson, during an argument on Friday, March 13th.

Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of Pleasantview Drive just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a welfare check on a resident. When officers arrived, they found Paula Thompson deceased in the home.

Police issued information to the media to help locate Christopher Thompson as a witness in the case at that time. According to police, he presented himself at the Polk County Jail just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

During questioning, police say Thompson admitted to violently attacking his mother, resulting in her death.

Thompson is being booked into the Polk County Jail.

