Police End East Side Chase with PIT Maneuver

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is being held in the Polk County Jail after police say he led them on a chase Monday night on the city’s east side.

An officer noticed 23-year-old Salvador Terrazas-Saucedo Jr. driving carelessly near E. 14th and Cleveland around 9:45 p.m. and tried to pull him over for a traffic stop, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Terrazas-Saucedo refused to stop and tried to get away, leading police on a chase that ended with a PIT maneuver at E. 26th and Lyon.

Police say he had a gun and drugs in his possession when he was arrested.