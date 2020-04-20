Police: Guns, Drugs Found Following Des Moines Chase

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two Des Moines men were arrested Sunday night after leading police on a chase that ended on the city’s south side.

According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, police were notified by a victim saying two suspects had pointed handguns at him. He was able to provide the name of one suspect and a description of the vehicle the men were in.

Police spotted that vehicle at Merle Hay and Hickman and tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop. The pursuit continued south and came to an end at 6504 Chafee Road at 10:30 p.m.

Police took 30-year-old Rahsean Jenkins and 29-year-old Jordan Carmody into custody in the parking lot. Police say two handguns and a lot of drugs were recovered during the arrest.

Jenkins and Carmody are each charged with three counts of possession of narcotics with intent to deliver and three counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp. Jenkins also faces a charge of eluding.