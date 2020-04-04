Police Identify Des Moines Homicide Victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police have identified Friday's homicide victim as 33-year-old Catherine Bobbitt of Des Moines.

Bobbitt was shot while driving with her daughter at the intersection of 33rd Street and Kingman Boulevard around 3:50 p.m. Police say Bobbitt's 17-year-old daughter stopped their car and called police.

Catherine Bobbitt

Des Moines Fire Department medics began CPR, reviving the patient prior to transport to the hospital. Lifesaving efforts continued at the hospital, however, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Bobbitt died.

Police are still unsure whether Bobbitt was shot by someone in another vehicle or by someone who was walking in the area. Police are working to identify a suspect and say witnesses and security cameras on nearby homes are helping with the investigation.

This is the eighth homicide in Des Moines in 2020.