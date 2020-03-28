Police Identify Man Killed, Other Injured in Marshalltown Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified a man killed and another wounded in a shooting in Marshalltown earlier this week.

Johnqwez Deanthony Lewis, 22, of Marshalltown, died at the scene of the Wednesday night shooting, police said in a news release. Officers and medics sent to a residence around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday found Lewis and 27-year-old Devonte Allen Brooks suffering from gunshot wounds.

Brooks was taken to a hospital and has since been released, police said. No arrests have been reported. Police are asking the public for any information on the shooting.