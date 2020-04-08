Police Looking for ‘Material Witness’ to Shooting Death of Des Moines Mother

Des Moines, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for help finding a man they believe has information about the shooting death of a woman last week.

33 year old Catherine Bobbitt was shot while driving at the intersection of E. 33rd Street and Kingman Boulevard on Friday, April 3rd. She died from her injuries at a Des Moines hospital. Bobbitt’s 17 year old daughter was in the car with her at the time.

Des Moines police have issued a material witness warrant for 27 year old Antonio Markez Hodges. Police say he often goes by his middle name of ‘Markez’ or sometimes ‘Jon Jon’.

Anyone with information about Hodges’ whereabouts can contact Polk County Crime Stoppers at 515-223-1400 or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com .