Police: Man Arrested After Attempting to Kidnap Child in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa — A man is behind bars after police say he attempted to kidnap a child with a knife in Ankeny on Sunday.

Ankeny police were sent to the 1300 block of NW 18th Street at 4:13 a.m. on the report of a possible kidnapping in progress.

Upon arrival, officers found 46-year-old Altoona resident Paul Jamison outside a building with a child. Police say Jamison was armed with a knife and displayed it at officers. He attempted to flee with the child but was taken into custody after a foot chase.

The child was safely recovered. Police say the child is known to Jamison.

Jamison is charged with second-degree kidnapping, going armed with intent and interference with official acts while displaying a dangerous weapon.