Police: Man Arrested After Breaking into Windsor Heights Home and Firing Gun

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — Police arrested a man who allegedly broke into a home in Windsor Heights and fired a gun.

Des Moines resident Matthew Anderson, 31, is charged with first-degree burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and reckless use of a firearm.

The incident happened on Saturday at 2:54 p.m. Police say Anderson forced entry into a home in the 1700 block of 63rd Street in Windsor Heights and reportedly fired a gun. Anderson fled the scene and was later arrested with the help of the Des Moines Police Department.

According to police, no one was injured during the incident and it was not a random act.

Anderson is being held in the Polk County Jail on $55,000 bond.