Police: Man Fatally Shot in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Police in Marshalltown are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

Marshalltown police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West Linn Street.

Responding officers found a 27-year-old man critically injured with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital. Police have not released the man’s name or announced any suspects in the case.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Marshalltown police at 641-754-5725.