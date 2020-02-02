Police: Man Stalked and Kidnapped Urbandale High School Student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Police have arrested a man they say stalked and kidnapped a 17-year-old girl at Urbandale High School.

Police arrested 20-year-old Raul Hernandez on Friday after the incident occurred. According to court documents, Hernandez had previously been in a relationship with the victim but "became controlling, possessive, and physically assaultive to the victim."

Court documents say that after a recent fight about her going to work, the victim stopped communications with Hernandez. On Friday, Hernandez messaged her saying he would pick her up at Urbandale High School during her scheduled lunch. She did not respond and attempted to avoid him, knowing there would be conflict.

When she left the high school during her lunch, she saw Hernandez pull into the parking lot. According to police, she left the school through another door, but Hernandez saw the vehicle she left in and followed it off school grounds. At a stop sign, police say Hernandez exited his vehicle and attempted to remove her from the vehicle she was in. Fearing assault, the victim asked her friend to take her back to the safety of the high school. While she was walking back into the school, Hernandez allegedly grabbed her and forced her into his vehicle against her will.

Police say the victim was able to escape the moving vehicle when Hernandez let go of his grasp and pushed her out of the vehicle. According to the court documents, Hernandez told her "if she called the police, her life would be over."

Hernandez is charged with third-degree kidnapping, willful injury and stalking. He is being held in Polk County Jail on a $50,000 bond.