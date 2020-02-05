Police: More Charges for Triple Murder Suspects in Separate Robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa – The two men charged with murder and robbery in the deaths of three Des Moines teens are now facing additional robbery charges in connection with a separate case.

The Des Moines Police Department says 20-year-old Daishawn Gills and 19-year-old Emmanuel Totaye Jr. have each been charged with another count of first-degree robbery.

Tuesday, Gills and Totaye were charged with three counts each of first-degree murder and one count each of first-degree robbery in the shooting deaths of brothers Devonte and Malachi Swanks, ages 19 and 16, and 15-year old Thayne Wright.

The three teens were found dead in a home in the 600 block of E. Hackley Avenue on January 30th around 11:20 p.m. They had all been shot.

Wednesday morning, police released information about new charges filed against Gills and Totaye in relation to a robbery that happened the same day of the murders, earlier in the afternoon.

Police say it happened in the 2500 block of Clarkson round 4:30 p.m. after someone reported he was robbed. The victim, who is a juvenile, told police the suspects forcibly entered his home and were armed with a handgun. The victim was assaulted and the suspects left with some of his property.

Evidence discovered in the case led detectives to determine Gills and Totaye were responsible for the robbery.

Gills and Totaye are both being held in the Polk County Jail. They are scheduled to make their appearance in jail court Wednesday morning on the murder charges.