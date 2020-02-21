Police: No ‘Criminal Act’ Related to Body Found in West Des Moines Ditch

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in West Des Moines are still working to learn the identity of a body found in a ditch near I-80 earlier this week, but they say the death does not appear to be due to a criminal act.

The body of a middle-aged male was discovered in a ditch along Wendover Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Dan Wade with the West Des Moines Police Department said, “We do not believe this death is the result of a criminal act. Our investigators are working with the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the official cause of death.”

The identity of the man is still unknown as well and the Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting police in that as well.