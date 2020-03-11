Police Seek Help Locating Attempted Murder Suspects

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for help finding two shooting suspects wanted for attempted murder.

Twenty-four-year-old Darreon Wright and 16-year-old Thomas Davis are wanted on charges of attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

Police believe they may have left the Des Moines area for either Marshalltown or Fort Dodge.

The charges stem from a shooting in the 5000 block of Southwest 9th back on February 19th. Police say a 25-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the chest and upper arm.

Anyone with information on Wright or Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 223-1400.