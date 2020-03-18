Police Seek Potential Witness in Des Moines Homicide Case

Christopher Thompson (WHO Channel 13)

Blue 2003 Ford Explorer (WHO Channel 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are seeking a Des Moines man as a potential witness in connection with the homicide of woman, whose body was discovered Wednesday afternoon.

Des Moines Police say they were called to a residence in the 200 block of Pleasantview Drive just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a welfare check on a resident. When officers arrived, they found a deceased female in the home.

Officials have not released the woman’s name but say her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police are seeking 32-year-old Christopher Thompson as a witness in the case. He is a white male about 6’0” tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be driving a blue-colored 2003 Ford Explorer with the Iowa license plate of 892 YXP.

If you know where Thompson is or have seen him or his vehicle, please call 911 immediately.