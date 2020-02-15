Police: Urbandale Woman Embezzled More Than $116K From Company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- An Urbandale woman is behind bars after police say she embezzled more than $116,000 from her work.

Heidi Cook, 41, is charged with seven counts of first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree theft, one count of fraud and one count of unauthorized use of a credit card.

Court documents say Cook was the head of accounting for Spraytec in Urbandale when she embezzled 33 checks totaling $116,144.88 over a yearlong period.

Cook is also accused of spending $4,365.90 on seven transactions using the company’s credit card and then used the card to pay more than $2,385.37 on her personal cell phone bill.

Cook is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $105,000 bond.