Police: Woman Sexually Abused Officer After OWI Traffic Stop

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa – A Des Moines woman is facing a third-degree sexual abuse charge after officials say she groped a Windsor Heights police officer following an OWI stop early Sunday morning.

Nineteen-year-old Jameshia Nevills is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of sexual abuse, operating while intoxicated, and several traffic-related offenses.

According to a criminal complaint from the Windsor Heights Police Department, Nevills was observed turning the wrong way onto the off-ramp to I-235 at 73rd Street and once noticing her mistake, reversed in a “very fast and unsafe manner back onto 73rd Street.”

Nevills then took the on-ramp to I-235 and was followed by an officer from Windsor Heights. The officer observed her driving recklessly and reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour prior to making a traffic stop.

Nevills did not have a driver’s license and the vehicle was not registered. The officer noted she smelled of an alcoholic beverage and admitted several times she was very drunk. A container of soda and Crown Royal whiskey was found in the center console.

During processing, Nevills allegedly grabbed an officer’s crotch “in a sexual manner against his will.” The complaint also alleges she had made prior comments to the officer about how she was attracted to him.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Nevills on March 25th.