After Delay, Iowa House and Senate Pass $99M K-12 Education Funding

DES MOINES, Iowa — Twenty days after the state’s deadline, state lawmakers passed a funding package of $99.02 million for K-12 education on Wednesday.

House and Senate Republicans compromised on percentage increase, 2.3 percent more in per-pupil state aid from the 2019 school year. Originally the House asked for a 2.5 percent increase, while the Senate asked for 2.1 percent.

With this bill, the state will invest an additional $85.57 million in supplemental state aid for Iowa schools. That, in addition to the $7.65 million for rural transportation and $5.8 million in per pupil equity, equals nearly $100 million of additional funding for Iowa schools.

The state’s overall K-12 education budget is nearly $3.4 billion.

Despite the passage of the bill Wednesday, Democrats and Republicans argued over whether or not the number is enough. The agreement between the two legislative chambers falls below Gov. Kim Reynolds original proposal for more than $103 million in new funding, and also falls short of the 3% increase Senate Democrats had proposed.

“Two-point-three is not enough folks, not enough at all,” Sen. Claire Celsi, D-West Des Moines, said.

Democrats also criticized Republicans for missing the state law deadline requiring the Legislature to set its per-pupil funding levels for the next budget year within the first within 30 days of the governor’s budget announcement.

“Every day of the three weeks’ delay, that three weeks’ broken promise, has put them in that much more of a difficult position to do what they need to do to responsibly spend taxpayer dollars and educate our kids,” said Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames.

Additional pressure came from the looming deadline for Iowa schools, as they must certify and adopt their budgets by April 15.

Senate Republicans fiercely defended their investment in Iowa schools, touting about “delivering” in the past when it comes to state education funding.

“We made promises and kept them when we said we would give them we did,” Sen. Michael Breitbach, R-Strawberry point said. “We’re giving a 100 million to K-12, for me that’s a pretty good shot in the arm.”

The bill will now go to the governor for her signature.