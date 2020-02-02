Amy Klobuchar Draws her Largest Iowa Crowd in Final Push Before Caucuses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Over 700 people packed Franklin Middle School's gym on Saturday evening to see Senator Amy Klobuchar at one of her final rallies before the Iowa caucuses.

This was the Minnesota senator's largest crowd in Iowa yet, just two days before caucus goers will have to make a decision on their top picks for the Democratic nominee.

Klobuchar spent the entire day campaigning across the state, but that didn't lessen her energy as she asked the crowd to help her in this last big push for her campaign.

She began with comments on the impeachment, as she spent her week in Washington, D.C. for the Senate trial. Klobuchar fired a few shots against President Donald Trump, but she spent the majority of her speech energizing the crowd and sticking to a more hopeful tone about delivering on caucus night.