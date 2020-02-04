Amy Klobuchar Says Her Supporters are President Trump's 'Worst Nightmare'

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar was a late arrival in Iowa on caucus day and said an early goodbye to supporters on caucus night as results were still trickling in.

Klobuchar was the first Democratic candidate to give a "victory speech" at the conclusion of caucus voting, despite less than two-percent of results reported when she took the stage around 10:15 pm Monday.

"Donald Trump's worst nightmare is that the people in the middle ... have a candidate to vote for," Klobuchar told her supporters, saying she is that candidate who can bring together Democrats and independents in November against President Trump.