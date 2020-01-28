Caucus Countdown: Interfaith Alliance of Iowa Working to Make Caucuses Accessible

DES MOINES, Iowa — We are now six days away from the Iowa Caucus. Channel 13’s Whitney Blakemore sat down with Executive Director of the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa, Connie Ryan, about their Faith and Democracy project.

The project delves into the important issues around religious freedom as well as how candidates’ faith and beliefs would impact their policy decisions.

Ryan also spoke about making the caucuses accessible. A satellite caucus location is being held at a mosque in the Des Moines area so those in their community unfamiliar with the process or maybe English is their second language have somewhere to go where they feel comfortable.

