2020 Iowa Caucuses Coverage

DES MOINES, Iowa — Caucus Night 2020 arrived on Monday, February 3rd … and the wait for results continues on into Tuesday for Democrats.

The Democratic Party of Iowa says inconsistencies with their reporting system have lead them to stop releasing results until they can be sure the numbers are correct.

Here are the latest results as reported in by the state parties.

