2020 Iowa Caucuses Coverage

DES MOINES, Iowa — Caucus Night 2020 arrived on Monday, February 3rd … and the wait for results continues on into Tuesday for Democrats.
The Democratic Party of Iowa says inconsistencies with their reporting system have lead them to stop releasing results until they can be sure the numbers are correct.
Here are the latest results as reported in by the state parties.
MORE CAUCUS COVERAGE
Mass Post-Caucus Exodus Expected, But Unknown Results Keep Many in Iowa
Latest Statement from Iowa Democratic Party Chair on Caucus Results Tabulation
Ernst, Grassley, and Reynolds Weigh In on Iowa Caucus Chaos
Iowa Democrats Are Taking Their Time to Release Official Caucus Results While Candidates Grow Impatient
Iowa a Carnival of Democracy for Media — Until It Went Sour
Buttigieg Campaign Releases Internal Iowa Caucus Data
Dems Lay a Big Caucus Egg: No Results from Iowa Contest
Vote-Reporting Mess Leaves Iowa Still Without Winner on Caucus Night
Sanders Leaves Iowa Sure He Did Well
Elizabeth Warren thanks Iowans for making the Union stronger
Klobuchar Speaks First as Democrats Wait on Results
Biden: “It’s on to New Hampshire!”
Andrew Yang Optimistic in Address to Supporters on Caucus Night
Republican Party Chair Defends Democrats’ Decision to Wait on Results
Biden Campaign Shreds ‘considerable flaws’ in Letter to Iowa Democratic Party
Iowa Democratic Party Admits Problems with Reporting
President Trump Wins 2020 Iowa Republican Caucuses
WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Speaks at Caucus in Des Moines
In a Time of Political Divide, These Two Iowans Swapped Parties
The Art of Persuasion at Democratic caucus sites
Big Turnout at Satellite Caucus in Florida
Small Precinct Caucus in Ottumwa Over in Minutes
Bernie Sanders Finishes 1st in Iowa Satellite Caucus in Scotland
Caucus Night Programming Change