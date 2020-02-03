DART Offering Free Rides to Central Iowans on Caucus Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- DART will provide free rides to help central Iowans make it to their caucus sites on Monday.

Free rides will be available beginning at 4 p.m. on all Local, Express and On Call services until the end of DART's service day.

The service will also be available for DART Paratransit riders. Eligible Paratransit riders need to schedule their ride in advance. Reservations can be made on Monday by calling DART Customer Service at 515-283-8136 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Iowa Democratic Party and the Republican Party of Iowa both partnered with DART to make this service available. Both the Democratic and Republican caucuses start at 7 p.m. Find the Democratic caucus sites here and Republican caucus sites here.

You can use the trip planner on DART's website to learn which bus routes to take.