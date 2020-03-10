David Young: Respecting Coronavirus But Still Shaking Hands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- David Young, the former Republican U.S. Representative from Van Meter, found himself surrounded by supporters as he walked into the Iowa secretary of state's office Monday afternoon. Many of the supporters offered a handshake.

Young, who was turning in signatures to appear on the June primary election ballot for the 3rd Congressional District, obliged frequently, despite the growing threat of the new strain of the Coronavirus that has some of his former colleagues in Washington, D.C., choosing "elbow bumps" instead of handshakes. (Although, world health officials don't recommend elbow bumps either.)

"It's very sobering what's happening," Young said of the Coronavirus spread. But he added, "I'm not panicking. I don't know a lot of people who are panicking."

Young is sticking to traditional campaign etiquette: the handshake. That doesn't mean that he is ignoring the importance of hygiene. "We just need to be conscience of what's happening," Young said, "...washing the hands, don't touch the face, the gel, that kind of stuff. Common sense stuff."

Young turned in 7,636 signatures, more than four times as many as required. Bill Schafer, a military veteran from Prole, has already turned in his signatures to take part in the Republican primary.

Cindy Axne, the West Des Moines Democrat who defeated Young in 2018, seeks re-election.