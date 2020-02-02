Des Moines Register Cancels Release of Final Iowa Poll

Six of the Democratic presidential candidates stand on stage before the CNN/Des Moines Register debate in Iowa on January 14, 2020. (Photo: CNN)

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The results of the highly anticipated Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom poll will not be released as expected Saturday night.

According to a statement by Des Moines Register Executive Editor Carol Hunter, “A respondent raised an issue with the way the survey was administered, which could have compromised the results of the poll.”

Hunter says, “It appears a candidate’s name was omitted in at least one interview in which the respondent was asked to name their preferred candidate.”

The New York Times reports the decision was made after Pete Buttigieg’s campaign complained that his name was not included in at least one of their telephone calls for its poll this week.

Hunter says it appears the error was isolated to one surveyor, but they cannot confirm that, so they made the decision to not release the poll.

"Nothing is more important to the Register and its polling partners than the integrity of the Iowa Poll," says Hunter.

The last CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll released in January showed a close race between Bernie Sanders (20%), Elizabeth Warren (17%), Buttigieg (16%) and Joe Biden (15%).