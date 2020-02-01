Elizabeth Warren Misses Des Moines Rally Due to Impeachment Trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – People crowded Curate in the East Village for a Get Out the Caucus Rally, but one person was missing -- Elizabeth Warren.

People lined up to get inside ahead of the 7 p.m. event. "What is it, like 23 degrees, around 30 degrees? I don't even know what this feels like. This is crazy," said Jonathan Jackson.

He is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is visiting a friend for the weekend and trying to see as many candidates as possible. “I am very concerned with the ways we run our elections, and so I don’t want to be a lazy voter.”

Many of the other early arrivals were from out-of-state. “I'm a huge supporter. I live in Philadelphia. There, I was making phone calls and writing post cards to Iowans," said Sharon Hildebrand.

She was one of 700 who showed up, hoping to see their candidate.

"You all came here, expecting, hoping to see Elizabeth. Instead you get me," Bruce Mann told the crowd.

Warren was delayed in Washington, D.C. "Unfortunately, the reason that I am here is give you some bad news. Doing one's constitutional duty comes with a price. The Senate did not wrap up until very late this afternoon," said Mann.

The impeachment trial kept senators running for president off the campaign trail. Warren's Campaign Co-Chairs Congresswomen Deb Haaland, Katie Porter, and Ayanna Pressley, spoke on Warren's behalf. "I am going to ask you to dig deep and keep doing the work," said Pressley.

Their goal was to fire up supporters to get Iowans to the caucus on Monday, February 3rd. "We're just trying to meet as many people as we can and tell everybody why we're so excited about Elizabeth Warren and the things she is going to do for the country," said Hildebrand.

Warren has three events planned in eastern Iowa on Saturday and one at Simpson College in Indianola on Sunday morning.