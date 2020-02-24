Focused Iowa Caucus Recount Begins This Week

Supporters for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., raise their hands to be counted during a Democratic party caucus at Hoover High School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday, the Iowa Democratic Party will begin recounting select results from the Iowa Caucus.

The party has agreed to re-tally results from twenty-three different precincts. Fourteen of those precincts were requested by Pete Buttigieg’s campaign and another 10 were requested from Bernie Sanders’ campaign.

Administrators will conduct the recount and it will be overseen by the IDP’s recanvass and recount committee, with both campaigns able to have representatives present. It is expected to take two days to complete.

Once the results were finally in from all precincts, days after the Iowa Caucuses, only one-tenth of a percent separated Buttigieg and Sanders, with Buttigieg ahead in the count. The campaigns are responsible for paying for the recounts.