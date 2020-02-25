Gov. Reynolds Answers Questions About Claims of Human Experimentation at Glenwood Resource Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds responded Tuesday morning to more questions about allegations of sexual arousal experiments on intellectually disabled residents at the Glenwood Resource Center.

E-mails released Monday indicate administrators within the Department of Human Services knew about the proposed experiments and signed off on them.

Rick Shults, the administrator for Health and Disability Services approved software requests for the project. which was to be conducted by Jerry Rea, the former superintendent at Glenwood.

Shults retired earlier this year, months after the U.S. Department of Justice launched its investigation into the Glenwood and Woodward resource centers, and months after the governor says she learned of the allegations.

During Tuesday morning’s press conference, Gov. Reynolds was asked why Shults wasn't fired.

“We were still in the process. Kelly[Garcia] was walking through…these are allegations, doing the internal and external review and part of that is doing the due diligence and going through the research. And so we also have to make sure we have adequate information when we make the decisions that we make,” said Reynolds.

The governor says neither she, nor anyone on her team, knew about the allegations of abuse and human experiments at the Glenwood Resource Center until the DOJ notified her of their investigation in November.

She says, however, she was aware of questions surrounding an increase in deaths at Glenwood. Look for more on what the governor had to say on the Channel 13 News at 4:00.