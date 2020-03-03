Gov. Reynolds Signals Support for GOP Restrictions of Felon Voting Rights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Governor Kim Reynolds said she is supportive of a Republican Senate bill that would include some felon voting rights restrictions "if that's what it takes" to get a vote on a proposed constitutional amendment that would automatically restore felon voting rights.

State senators are expected to debate that bill Tuesday afternoon, which would create some restrictions in restoring voting rights, including exceptions for those who committed felonies like sex crimes or murder, as well as requiring felons to pay victim restitution in full.

State laws on this vary tremendously, but Iowa has the strictest restrictions. Currently in Iowa, felons must appeal to the governor to have their voting rights restored. Additionally, Reynolds' one requires a payment plan for restitution before restoring a felon's voting rights.

Senate Republicans' bill differs from the governor's proposed amendment change which she describes as "clean," as it restores all felons' voting rights.

"It’s really important to me. My main priority is to keep the amendment clean," Reynolds said. "I have said before I didn’t want to make it more complicated. They’ve really tied the restitution to victims and we should never ever lose sight of victims."

Restoring felon voting rights has been a priority for the Republican governor. Right now, Iowa is the only state in the country that bans felons from voting after being released from prison.

Last session, the House passed a bill that would amend the Constitution to automatically restore voting rights for felons, but it was defeated in the Senate.