Hundreds Rally for End of Abortions

DES MOINES, Iowa -- "Unborn lives matter!" a few hundred Iowans called out in unison during a noontime rally at the Iowa Statehouse Monday. Supporters want lawmakers to get behind the effort to pass a constitutional amendment to clarify that the state's constitution does not guarantee a woman's right to have a legal abortion.

"You are the beating heart of a movement that’s making a difference not just in this state but across America," Gov. Kim Reynolds told the crowd, "For me, like many of you, this isn’t about politics. It’s not about political party or an election. It’s about the kind of society that we want to be."

Reynolds backs the constitutional amendment, which so far only the Republican-led Senate has approved. "For you and me, we chose life!" the governor said to the echoes of applause that filled the rotunda.

Rep. Steven Holt, a Denison Republican, pushed back at critics who he say label abortion opponents as "extremists." "The left has gone from saying that abortion should be safe and rare to celebrating abortion and dehumanizing infant children and being completely OK with letting a baby die on a cold metal table after a botched abortion," Holt said as several people in the crowd shook their heads, "But we are the extremists. This is the evil that we are fighting."

Current Iowa law bans abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The legislature previously passed a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but the state supreme court struck it down last year.