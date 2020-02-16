Insiders 2/16/20: Former Iowa Democratic Party Chair Has Words For His Critics

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price is ready to tell his side of the story about what went wrong on caucus night.

It’s been a challenging several weeks for the Iowa Democratic Party. Price announced his resignation following major failures in this year’s Iowa caucuses that led to widespread criticism and fueled further speculation that the state could struggle to retain its coveted first-in-the-nation caucuses in 2024.

Price talked about the failure of the phone app, whether he agrees with DNC Chair Tom Perez’s leadership throughout the caucus chaos, and about the threats his staff received during the delayed results.

Price addressed what he could have done differently going into the caucuses, the "conspiracy theories" circulating on the internet, and whether we should be worried about the future of the Iowa caucuses.

Bondurant can sneak up on people not paying attention. Amazon and Bondurant worked out a deal for Amazon's “Project Bluejay,” a 645,000-square-foot fulfillment center. Around 1,000 people will make about $15 per hour filling orders that you place online.

Bondurant City Councilman Wes Enos discussed the impact Project Bluejay will have on the community.

Enos returns for the Insiders Quick Six.

