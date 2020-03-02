Insiders 3/1/20: Improving Mental Health Care for Iowa Children; Should Iowans be Worried About Coronavirus?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tragedy can turn to advocacy.

Sergei Neubauer survived being an orphan in Russia but couldn’t overcome the demons that followed him to the U.S., despite the love and efforts from his adoptive parents in Clive. Over the past 2.5 years since he took his life, his parents have devoted their lives to improving care and treatment options for those with mental illness.

Some statehouse Democrats have concerns about the governor's plan and think raising sales taxes could hurt lower income Iowans who may not get the benefit of lower income or property taxes. An Iowa leader thinks this discussion should also realize how the state is shorting his staff of 1,000 workers.

The new strain of the coronavirus has killed thousands and spooked travelers and financial markets. Some medical professionals fear a worldwide pandemic. Others, like talk show host Rush Limbaugh, mock the fears and say it's nothing more than “the common cold.”

Dr. Christina Taylor, the chief quality officer at the Iowa Clinic, talked about what we need to know about the coronavirus.

Taylor returns for the Insiders Quick Six.

