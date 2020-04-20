Insiders 4/19/20: What Iowa Small Businesses Need to Survive the Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — $350 billion from Congress’ Paycheck Protection Program for businesses is gone. Some businesses got the money and the program could mean the difference for making payroll until COVID-19 eases and the economy recovers.

For others, though, they struggled to find a lender, make it through the paperwork or get the money quickly. Some didn’t get any money before the funds ran out. Either way, there is plenty for business owners to worry about.

Two insiders talked about what Iowa small businesses need the most to make it through the pandemic.

Cedar Rapids native Ashton Kutcher is proof you can remake yourself. As a kid, he had issues at school with performance and behavior. Now, he’s a multi-millionaire, a business owner and philanthropist and just voiced a PSA for Gov. Kim Reynolds to urge you to stay at home to stay healthy. Kutcher has found a way to grow. Our insiders believe businesses can also remake themselves for the better when the coronavirus crisis is over.

Inmates at Fort Dodge Correctional Facility are making gowns and students at Iowa Central Community College are making face shields to help boost Iowa’s supply of personal protective equipment.

