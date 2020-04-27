Insiders 4/26/20: Sen. Ernst’s Plan for Child Care; Navigating the Pandemic’s Challenges in the Restaurant Industry

DES MOINES, Iowa — Senator Joni Ernst says help is on the way for parents struggling with child care during the pandemic. She discussed legislation she’s been working on that she says will help.

Restaurants are suffering right now. Many restaurants have lost 60 to 90 percent of sales after an emergency order temporarily banned dining in. Thousands of restaurant employees are out of work and many owners are barely hanging on. Jessica Dunker, president/CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association, talked about the challenges the industry is facing.

Due to COVID-19, Secretary of State Paul Pate wants as many people as possible to vote early by mail. He is sending information to every registered voter so they can vote by mail for the June 2 primary.

In the Quick Six, Dave Price shares a collection of observations from the past week.