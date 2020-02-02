Insiders Pre-Caucus Special Edition 2/2/20

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Monday Iowans will head out to school gyms and churches across the state to determine the first results of the 2020 presidential nominating process.

The candidates have spent years meeting Iowa voters. A field of more than two dozen Democrats is now down to 11. Dave Price is joined live by Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, Amy Klobuchar and Andrew Yang. Dave and Insiders Jerry Crawford and Mike Mahaffey breakdown all of the races.

The Insiders break the format and start off with their predictions. Dave, Jerry and Mike break down where the polls say the race stands, and what they believe will happen on caucus night.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pete Buttigieg says he's building his campaign by creating "future former Republicans" who voted for President Obama and then President Trump. Buttigieg also explains what he sees playing out in the impeachment of President Trump.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Steyer is counting on his personal business success and his environmental activism to carry him on caucus night. Steyer says business success outmatches the president's. He has a simple message for Iowans about the state of the US economy: "If the economy grows and all the money goes to the rich people, that is not a success."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa Republicans will caucus as well on Monday. President Trump is expected to be the overwhelming winner of the race. The Insiders look at the Republican vote and look back at President Trump's big Thursday evening rally.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is hoping for a strong showing from her neighbors to the South on caucus day. Sen. Klobuchar joined Dave Price to talk about surviving the huge field of candidates to make it to the caucuses.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s been a long road to caucus night for the Democratic Party. The field expanded to more than two dozen at one point, but just 11 remain in the running for the first in the nation vote on Monday in Iowa. Mike and Jerry look back on some of the campaigns that fell short of the Iowa finish line.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’ve been tracking a group of undecided voters for the last few months as they make up their minds on a candidate before caucus night. Dave Price looks back on the initial ‘short lists’ of favored candidates from ‘The Deciders’.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

So what have ‘The Deciders’ decided? Dave Price has the group’s final picks for a candidate to caucus for.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Polls show a number of Iowa voters remain on the fence with just over 24 hours to go until Caucus night. Chuck Todd weighs in on how that indecision could play out when the results are reported.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Andrew Yang has been living on a tour bus for two weeks heading into the caucuses. Yang joined Dave Price to explain how and why America can afford to give all adults $1,000 per month to combat a “winner-takes-all economy.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Insiders wrap up the caucuses with their predictions for caucus night, including how the Democrats will finish on caucus night and what those finishes will mean for the party and the race moving forward.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video