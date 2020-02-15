Iowa Democratic Party Elects New Chair After Resignation of Troy Price

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Democratic Party has elected a new chair following the resignation of Troy Price.

The Iowa Democratic Party's State Central Committee elected State Rep. Mark Smith of Marshalltown by a majority vote on Saturday.

“I am honored that Iowa Democrats have put their faith in my leadership to help lead our party to victory this November,” said Smith. “Every Iowan deserves the opportunity to enjoy a rich quality of life – and Democrats will never stop fighting to ensure those opportunities are extended to every Iowan. Our Party is proud and strong because of our values, and we are committed to restoring trust to carry out those values from river to river."

Born in Osceola, Smith formerly served as the House Minority Leader.

"A sixth generation Iowan, Mark has the breadth of experience and record of leadership to strengthen our path to victory and elect Democrats up and down the ballot this November," said the Iowa Democratic Party.

Smith beat out three other candidates, including Joe Henry, Bob Krause and Gabriel De La Cerda.

Price, the outgoing chair, congratulated Smith with a statement on Twitter.

“Congrats to my good friend Mark Smith on being elected Iowa Democrats’ chair – he will do a tremendous job in moving us forward and making sure we win in November,” said Price.

Fellow House Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad says Smith will have an uphill battle as he works to help others regain faith in the party.

"They have tried to take away the first in the nation for some time now, and now they have ammunition to do so. So that means an uphill battle, along with him and every Democrat in the state, so we can keep that first in the nation," said Abdul-Samad.

Price announced his resignation on Wednesday following major delays and errors in reporting this year's Iowa Caucus results. The caucus chaos has led to calls that Iowa lose its coveted first-in-the-nation status in 2024.