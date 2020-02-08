Iowa Democratic Party to Review Results of 95 Caucus Precincts

Supporters for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., raise their hands to be counted during a Democratic party caucus at Hoover High School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Democratic Party has begun reviewing the results of caucus precincts in question.

After 100 percent of precinct results were reported, the Iowa Democratic Party offered presidential campaigns the opportunity to submit evidence of data inconsistencies between reported results and the official record of results from each precinct on caucus night.

In total, the Iowa Democratic Party will review results of 95 precincts. That is 5 percent of the 1,765 precincts across Iowa, the United States and overseas.

The Iowa Democratic Party will review data submitted by the campaigns of Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Any corrections will be released before the Monday deadline for campaigns to decide if they want to request a recanvass.

The Buttigieg campaign says it will not request a recanvass. It is unsure at this time if Sanders and Warren will request a recanvass.

The allocation of national delegates will not be announced until the process is completed.

With 100 percent of the precincts reported, Buttigieg held a close lead over Sanders. Buttigieg had 26.2 percent of the delegates while Sanders had 26.1 percent.

Find the full Iowa Democratic Caucus results here.