John Delaney Drops Out of Presidential Race

DES MOINES, Iowa – Just a few days ahead of the Iowa Caucuses, another Democratic presidential candidate is exiting the race.

John Delaney announced Friday morning he is withdrawing. A statement from his campaign says, “John does not want the good work of his campaign to make it harder for those like-minded candidates on the bubble of viability in many Iowa precincts to advance in the Iowa caucuses and garner delegates.”

In part of Delaney’s personal statement, he said, “Step one is to beat Donald Trump and restore decency to the Office of the President. In many ways, this is all that matters and I am fully committed to supporting our nominee and fulfilling that mission. Step two is to get our government working for the American people again. Step three is to focus on the future and leave the world better than we found it. The Democratic party must respond to this calling.”