Lawmakers Agree to 2.3-Percent Increase in K-12 Education Funding

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa lawmakers have come to an agreement on an increase in funding for education.

Tuesday morning, Iowa House and Senate leaders announced they reached a deal for funding K-12 schools for the 2020-21 school year.

The package will invest nearly $100 million in new funding into Iowa’s schools. Additional resources will be targeted to specific priorities like rural school transportation and per-pupil equity.

In all, it’s a 2.3-percent increase in funding from the previous legislative session. The Iowa Senate had originally proposed an increase of 2.1-percent and the Iowa House and Gov. Kim Reynolds had wanted a 2.5-percent increase.

The Senate intends to amend SF 2142 and pass it Wednesday, so districts have time to plan budgets before the April 15th deadline.