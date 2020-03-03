Watch Now
Channel 13 News at Noon

Lawmakers Agree to 2.3-Percent Increase in K-12 Education Funding

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

Statehouse (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa lawmakers have come to an agreement on an increase in funding for education.

Tuesday morning, Iowa House and Senate leaders announced they reached a deal for funding K-12 schools for the 2020-21 school year.

The package will invest nearly $100 million in new funding into Iowa’s schools. Additional resources will be targeted to specific priorities like rural school transportation and per-pupil equity.

In all, it’s a 2.3-percent increase in funding from the previous legislative session. The Iowa Senate had originally proposed an increase of 2.1-percent and the Iowa House and Gov. Kim Reynolds had wanted a 2.5-percent increase.

The Senate intends to amend SF 2142  and pass it Wednesday, so districts have time to plan budgets before the April 15th deadline.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News