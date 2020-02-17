Lawmakers Debating Sex Crimes, Education Legislation this Week

DES MOINES, Iowa — There’s another busy week ahead at the Statehouse for Iowa legislators.

Here’s a look at some of the bills scheduled for debate in standing committees Monday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will consider several bills related to sex crimes. Among them, is the creation of a new criminal offense of continuous sexual abuse of a child. This would occur when someone molests a child under the age of fourteen on at least three occasions over the span of thirty days or more. The Class B felony would carry a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.

Another bill would get rid of the statute of limitations when it comes to reporting first, second, and third-degree sex abuse. If approved, victims would be able to seek criminal charges or civil action at any time. The current law carries limits of as low as three years.

A bill up for consideration in the House would expand the criminal offense of indecent exposure to include someone who touches another person’s genitals under or over their clothing.

Education bills up for consideration Monday include requiring students to complete a certification course for bleeding control before they graduate high school.

Another piece of legislation would modify the Teach Iowa Scholar Program to give first priority to minority students.

Lawmakers will also discuss a bill appropriating half a million dollars per year to help fund the Iowa Learning Online Initiative, with a mandatory offering of Chinese-language coursework for high school students.