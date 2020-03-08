New Poll Shows Joni Ernst Losing Support Among Iowans

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 10: U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) speaks as Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) and Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Thune (R-SD) listen during a news briefing after the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon September 10, 2019 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Senate GOPs held the weekly luncheon to discuss Republican agenda. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

IOWA — A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is losing support among some Iowans, just eight months ahead of what could be a tough election.

The poll says Ernst’s approval ratings has dipped to 47 percent, which is down 10 percent from this time last year.

Still, 41 percent of likely voters say they would definitely vote to re-elect her, while 31 percent say they want someone else.

Twenty percent say they would consider voting for someone other than Ernst.

Read more about the poll here.