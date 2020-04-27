‘Not a flip of a switch,’ But Lawmaker Says it’s Time to Start Reopening Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of Iowa’s economy had to shut down with several hours’ notice last month because of the COVID-19 threat but restarting them shouldn’t happen all at once, State Senator Zach Nunn, a Bondurant Republican, told Channel 13 on Sunday.

“Restarting the economy is not a flip of the switch,” Nunn said, while acknowledging the angst some feel about the financial hardship families are feeling during the partial shutdown.

Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican from Osceola, has faced criticism from opposite sides, ever since she called for temporary measures that banned gatherings of more than 10 people, forced restaurants and bars to offer carryout or delivery services only and closed businesses like hair and nail salons.

Some allege her actions were unwarranted and she should have only focused on protecting the most vulnerable, like those in long-term care facilities. While others maintain that the governor should have done more by issuing a “shelter in place” order, further restricting people’s movements outside their homes and forcing more businesses to either close or send additional workforce home.

Nunn defended the governor’s actions as “a pragmatic approach” but said reopening all parts of the economic sector should involve local leaders, because he believes they will have the best sense of what is happening in their communities.

Iowa has seen a significant spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases, which have nearly doubled over the past week.