Pete Buttigieg Rallies Undecided Voters in Boone

BOONE, Iowa -- While nearly half of the Democratic presidential field is in Washington overseeing the Senate impeachment trial, candidates like Pete Buttigieg are making their final plea to undecided voters in Iowa.

Buttigieg spoke to a crowd of just over 200 people in Boone, where he really emphasized that today is decision time. But a Suffolk University poll released Monday says 13 percent of likely caucusgoers are still undecided.

“I thought I had decided to caucus for Pete, and as the days went by, I decided I wasn't sure. So I'm really glad they added this event here because I really wanted to hear them speak. I am leaning towards Pete very strongly, but I'm not really decided on anything yet,” said Boone resident Teresa Peterson.

On Monday, Buttigieg’s campaign focused on more rural areas, with an emphasis on communities that shifted support from Barack Obama in 2012 to Donald Trump in 2016. Boone is one of those communities with a large support for Trump in 2016 at 52.3 percent.

Buttigieg will be back in the metro area Tuesday for a town hall in Indianola.