Recount Results for Democratic Iowa Caucus Released; National Delegate Count Remains the Same

A pedestrian walks past a sign for the Iowa Caucuses on a downtown skywalk, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa — After botched results on caucus night, a recanvass, and then a recount at select precincts, the Iowa Democratic Party is out with final numbers from the Iowa Caucus on February 3rd.

The latest rework of the numbers extended Pete Buttigieg’s very narrow lead. He finished ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders by less than a single state delegate equivalent.

Sen. Sanders received the most votes overall.

The recount didn’t change the number of national delegates. Buttigieg won 14 delegates to Sanders’ 12.

The Iowa Democratic Party is holding a meeting Saturday to certify the results of the caucus.

You can view the results of the recount here.



