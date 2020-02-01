State Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad Endorses Bernie Sanders for President

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Senator Bernie Sanders is getting a boost from a leading progressive voice in Des Moines, just two days before the Iowa caucuses.

State Representative Ako Abdul-Samad officially endorsed Sanders on Saturday. Abdul-Samad is the founder of Creative Visions and has been an advocate for communities of color for decades.

“The candidate that resonated with me and that has come closest to my passion for justice in the world is Sen. Bernie Sanders,” said Rep. Abdul-Samad in a statement. “I look forward to working with the Senator and the team to continue addressing the issues that are not only dividing us here in America, but in the world. The struggle is real. We can and must win!”

Abdul-Samad has served in the Iowa House of Representatives since 2007. In addition to founding Creative Visions, he helps lead numerous youth and civic organizations in Des Moines.