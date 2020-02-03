The Deciders Reveal the Candidate They are Supporting on Caucus Night

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- For the past three months, we have been following nine Iowans as they narrowed down which Democrat to support in the Iowa caucuses.

The Deciders each revealed the candidate they will be supporting on caucus night.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News