'The Whole Thing Feels Like a Cover Up,' Elizabeth Warren Says of President Trump Before His Iowa Visit

DES MOINES, Iowa -- She wants witnesses and she wants documents. Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Senator from Massachusetts, reiterated her call for President Donald Trump to quit blocking Congress from questioning current and former administration officials and the release of documents that could shed light on whether the president withheld U.S. aid from Ukraine as he pushed for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

"The whole thing feels like a cover up," Warren told Channel 13 news during an interview from Washington, D.C., "...and it's an embarrassment to our country."

Warren argued that if the president believes that his actions were appropriate and that the U.S. Senate should have no reason to convict him during his impeachment trial, then he should turn over any relevant information to the case. "If the president is so sure that he did nothing wrong, why is he blocking access to every single witness and every single document?" Warren asked.

Warren couldn't say whether she would make it to Ames or Des Moines Friday for her scheduled presidential campaign appearance because of her official duties in the senate during the impeachment trial. That could prove to be a disadvantage for her as some other candidates can spend all of the remaining days in Iowa before the February 3rd Caucuses. "Boy, it's tough," Warren said of the uncertainty of the length of the senate trial and whether it continue to keep her in D.C., instead of Iowa.

But she added, "We built a great field organization."

Some Iowa Democrats have talked about the possibility of Warren and others who have invested millions of dollars in the four early voting states -- Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina-- running out of money, especially if there is no clear winner from those four states. Under that scenario, New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg-- who has spent nearly a quarter of a billion dollars so far in a campaign focused on other states -- could continue to spend money from his personal fortune until other candidates no longer can afford to continue.

Warren responded by saying, "I'm really concerned about what it means for a democracy if a billionaire can simply buy an election."