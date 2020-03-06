Three Nominees Chosen to Fill Iowa Supreme Court Vacancy

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three nominees have been selected to fill the vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court following the retirement of Justice David Wiggins.

The nominees are:

Mary Chicchelly , District Court Judge from Cedar Rapids

, District Court Judge from Cedar Rapids Matt McDermott , attorney at Belin McCormick, P.C. in Des Moines

, attorney at Belin McCormick, P.C. in Des Moines David May, Iowa Court of Appeals Judge in Polk City

Fifteen Iowans applied with the State Judicial Nominating Commission to fill the vacancy. The nominating commission interviewed the applicants and delivered the nominees to Governor Kim Reynolds on Friday. Reynolds has 30 days to appoint the new judge.

The 17-member nominating commission is composed of eight commissioners elected by lawyers licensed to practice law in Iowa and nine commissioners appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Iowa Senate.

Wiggins announced his plans to retire from the court back in January. He will retire on March 13.