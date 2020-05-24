Trump Endorses Two Iowa Congressional Candidates Ahead of Primary Election

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump is putting his support behind two congressional candidates in Iowa hoping to win the Republican Party’s nomination in next month’s primary election.

On Twitter Friday night, the president endorsed Ashley Hinson, a candidate for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District. Hinson faces Republican Thomas Hansen in the June 2 primary for the chance to take on U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer for Congress.

“Ashley Hinson (@hinsonashley) will be a tremendous advocate for the People of Iowa! She will fight for our Military, Vets, Small Businesses, & our Incredible Farmers—a true supporter of our #MAGA Agenda! Ashley has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #IA01,” Trump tweeted.

Trump also endorsed David Young, a former 3rd District representative who lost his seat in Congress to Democrat Cindy Axne in 2018.

“David Young (@YoungForIowa) is a champion for Iowa! He helped us pass the Trump Tax Cuts and he will always fight for our Small Businesses, Military, the Second Amendment and our Great Farmers! David has my Complete & Total Endorsement! #IA03,” Trump tweeted.

Young faces Republican Bill Schafer in the June 2 primary.

However, nine-term Congressman Steve King has not yet received an endorsement from Trump.

King, an incumbent for Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, faces a tough primary campaign after losing his committee seats over controversial comments he made about race last year.

King says those comments, in which he appeared to question why the terms “white supremacist” and “white nationalist” were offensive, were taken out of context.

King’s Republican challengers say losing those committee seats means Iowans aren’t being represented in Washington.

King will have a chance to push back on those assertions. King and three of his Republican challengers will debate on WHO 13 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

