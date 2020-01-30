Trump Supporters Camp Outside Knapp Center Ahead of President's Rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Trump supporters brave the cold temperatures, camping outside Drake University’s Knapp Center ahead of president rally.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are hosting a ‘Keep America Great Rally’ Thursday night.

Lakefield, Minnesota Resident Randal Thom said he arrived at the Knapp Center at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

“Some people say I’m addicted to the rallies, but the truth is I love our president that much,” Thom said.

Thom said this will be his 61st Trump rally. He likes listening to the president and being reunited with other supporters.

“We have a group now that we call ourselves ‘Trump’s Front Row Joes.’ It started out in Iowa, the core group of 10 Iowans and tonight is going to be our reunion,” Thom said.

Shoreview, Minnesota resident Emily Hatigan-Stein said this is her 15th Trump rally.

“I love the president. I love what he is doing for this country. He supports the stuff I believe in. It feels like he is talking to me,” Hatigan-Stein said.

People are baring the cold temperatures by using space heaters, blankets and tents.

Corydon resident Cathy Pahsetoph said, “Well I’ve got two blankets on so I’ve got pretty good layers, but I’ve got three more blankets in the van if I need them. I brought five.”

Drake University said its public safety is working closely with the U.S. Secret Service, Des Moines Police and others to ensure a safe atmosphere for people attending as well as Drake students and staff.

Doors open to the general public 3:00 p.m. Thursday and the rally begins at 7:00 p.m.