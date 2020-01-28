Preparing For 'Souper Bowl' Sunday by Giving Back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Everybody knows it's the big build up to Super Bowl Sunday. But, did you know people are getting equally excited for "Souper Bowl Sunday"?

Not the football game. But a big food drive. Like S-O-U-P.

The goal is to tackle hunger in Iowa with your donations. Lutheran Church of Hope is collecting nonperishable food items as well as hygiene products. After the holiday, donations to food pantries go down.

You can donate at the church or at Hy-Vee on Februrary 1st and 2nd. To find out how and see a list of needed items, go to the Lutheran Church of Hope website.